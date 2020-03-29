15 bread and bakery delivery options in Toronto

Bread and bakery delivery in Toronto can be a saving grace in these trying times, whether it's a simple loaf for sandwiches and toast or something far more complex and specialized. Instead of going without while social distancing, safely order bread and bakery items from these businesses from afar.

Here are some options for bread and bakery delivery in Toronto.

Reserve an order of baked goods like sourdough loaves, turnovers and croissants for home delivery by emailing this boulangerie that normally only does wholesale orders.

This paleo bakery delivers keto, vegan bread, paleo bagels and all kinds of scones, cakes, cookies, muffins and doughnuts.

Order staple items and indulgent pastries alike from this bakery chain through multiple delivery apps.

Order famous rye bread and pretzels online for delivery through this legendary Etobicoke bakery's website or apps.

Order real-deal Montreal bagels baked in a wood fire oven right here in Toronto through delivery apps. Get them by the dozen, or as sandwiches slathered with cream cheese and piled with lox.

Breads like sourdough and rye as well as treats like brownies and cookies and staples like jams are available for delivery from this Liberty Village bakery and mill through apps.

Order through Uber Eats to get delivery on the wholesome organic sourdough, banana bread, cookies and scones this bakery makes.

Get delivery of sourdough and baguette as well as numerous other items including hot food, desserts and larder products from this Drake location on Sterling through Uber Eats.

Montreal-style bagels and sandwiches can be delivered to your door via apps. They do all kinds of bagels, including twister bagels and baby bagels.

Get bagels, cookies and butter tarts delivered by this popular baked goods wholesaler.

Check out an online list of which retailers deliver this company's artisanal bread made from food by-products.

Call this restaurant to order up some of their baked goods like bagels, breads, twisters and flagels as well as muffins, croissants and danishes for contactless delivery.

Hit up Uber Eats to get kosher baked goods like challah and rye delivered to your door from this mainstary.

Traditional Pane Pugliese and Pane Integrale as well as lots of other Italian baked goods are available for delivery from this bakery through Uber Eats.

Inquire about free delivery of widely reputed baked goods like baguette from this popular bakery by phone or email.