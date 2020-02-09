Toronto's hottest new roastery is inspired by Berlin

Toronto's hottest new roaster isn't any ordinary old coffee—it's Not Even Coffee.

The newborn roastery was founded in October 2019 by Andrew Werbowyj and Viktoria Hynynen, and they're already being stocked by some of the most popular new cafes in town, such as Hamers and Happy Coffee and Wine.

"Our goal as a roastery is to highlight the expressive character that is innate in every coffee. We purchase high-quality green beans with a commitment to transparency," reads the About Us section of Not Even's website.

Design by Hanna Malinen is nearly as intriguing as the coffee itself: watch out for what looks like an abstract gold lion opening its jaws printed on labels.

Not Even Coffee has also made appearances outside Toronto at spots like Crew Collective in Montreal.

"We both grew up in Toronto but most recently lived in Berlin together," says Hynynen. "During our time there, Andrew was really fortunate to be able to work for Fjord Coffee Roasters for about 2 years. He learned so much from them about coffee, how to roast, and how a roastery generally operates.

"We post as much information we can get our hands on about our coffees...highlighting information like processing techniques, fermentation/drying times, soil types, elevation, the producers/pickers/organizations that produce the coffees, the price we pay for the coffee, and other interesting things," Hynynen continues.

"We are working a lot with Nordic Approach and we really appreciate how much detail they are able to provide about each of their coffees and how they are building long term relationships with producers with goals of social, economic, and environmental sustainability in mind."

One coffee is available on their site at the moment, a Pedregal from Colombia, the only other product you can purchase a very fancy branded $20 cupping spoon.

The roastery is located on Galaxy Boulevard in Etobicoke, and accepts visits by appointment only.

"Community is really important to us," says Hynynen. "We are really open with our customers and the people we work with, encouraging feedback and conversation at every chance."