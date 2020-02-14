Toronto restaurant was still taking Valentine's reservations even though it closed last year

Eat & Drink
An Italian restaurant that was once one of the most popular in Toronto has closed, but unfortunately not before having to cancel some Valentine's Day reservations.

Mistura was sold by owner Paolo Paolini in the September 2019, and actually closed back in August. However, a website has still been running with no indication that the restaurant had shuttered. Mistura was originally opened in 1997.

Apparently the restaurant was still able to take online bookings for Valentine's Day even though the restaurant had closed, which according to Paolini was "a huge mistake by OpenTable."

Paolini says OpenTable was notified that the restaurant was closing on July 22. Mistura is now no longer on OpenTable.

