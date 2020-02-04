Someone in Toronto created a gingerbread version of the Berczy Park dog fountain

Toronto has been in love with the Berczy Park dog fountain since it was first erected near the St. Lawrence Market in the spring of 2017.

One Toronto resident is so passionate about the fountain, in fact, that she created her very own gingerbread version of it.

Reddit user Olivia Gissing posted a photo of the creative gingerbreak cake on the platform earlier today, acknowledging that while it's "a little late for Christmas," she decided to go ahead and create a gingerbread version of the beloved fountain nonetheless.

The real fountain includes 27 dog sculptures and one cat situated around, in, and on the fountain, each spraying water from its mouth with a golden bone sitting on top.

Meanwhile, the gingerbread version includes eight dogs and one cat.

"This is pretty great," one Reddit user commented. "I appreciate that you added the cat."

In response, Gissing wrote that she also tried to add the golden bone but it simply wasn't cooperating. Still, she said she's glad someone noticed the cat.

"Initially I thought the top dog was urinating from all directions..." one Reddit user joked, to which Gissing responded that she now can't help but see the same thing.

The gingerbread fountain is intricately decorated and truly does resemble the real thing — besides the fact that this one will presumably get eaten, of course.

"This is the cutest thing ever," another Reddit user wrote. "Way to go! great work :)."