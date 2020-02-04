Eat & Drink
donut bouquet toronto

You can now get donut bouquets in Toronto

Some people in Toronto like receiving bouquets of flowers or maybe crayfish, but for the rest of us this Valentine's Day, there are now donut bouquets.

Euro Desserts is now accepting preorders for their Valentine Donut and Nutella Bombe bouquets, priced at $60 and $70 respectively.

If your valentine is more into theatrics, they also have "smash boxes" of four chocolate pyramids containing secret messages, heart gummies, house-made chocolate bars and cookies and cream bark that come with wooden mallets. 

Are chocolate chip cookies or chocolate-dipped strawberries what your sweetie craves? Don't bore them with the same old versions of these tried and true favourites.

Instead, wow your loved one with a tricked out version of a chocolate chip cookie topped with macarons, pretzels and kisses. 

When it comes to berries, why settle for plain old chocolate dip when you could have glitter, mini Oreos and sprinkles?

Euro Desserts is accepting orders for Valentine's Day items until February 12 via phone, email and Instagram.

