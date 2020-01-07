Toronto's first fancy Taco Bell that served beer has closed

You may have noticed a shift in Taco Bell branding recently, but it appears changing up their appearance to be much sleeker couldn't save some locations, even on busy streets.

A Taco Bell with the more recent neutral white and slate colour scheme (rather than the traditional lurid purple, red and yellow) which was the first to serve beer in Toronto has recently closed.

Located at 482 Queen St. West near Bathurst, it wasn't the only licensed Taco Bell, nor was it the only one that's closed abruptly.

The one closest to Yonge and Bloor in a high traffic corridor with lots of fast food options has also shuttered. As usual, passionate taco fans and observant pedestrians alike took to Reddit to express opinions on the closures.

"We have made the difficult decision to close our Taco Bell Queen West location," said a Taco Bell spokesperson. "At this time we do not have any plans re-open at this location, however we're always looking for new development opportunities, both in Toronto and across Canada."