Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taco bell toronto

Toronto's first fancy Taco Bell that served beer has closed

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You may have noticed a shift in Taco Bell branding recently, but it appears changing up their appearance to be much sleeker couldn't save some locations, even on busy streets. 

A Taco Bell with the more recent neutral white and slate colour scheme (rather than the traditional lurid purple, red and yellow) which was the first to serve beer in Toronto has recently closed.

Located at 482 Queen St. West near Bathurst, it wasn't the only licensed Taco Bell, nor was it the only one that's closed abruptly.

The one closest to Yonge and Bloor in a high traffic corridor with lots of fast food options has also shuttered. As usual, passionate taco fans and observant pedestrians alike took to Reddit to express opinions on the closures.

"We have made the difficult decision to close our Taco Bell Queen West location," said a Taco Bell spokesperson. "At this time we do not have any plans re-open at this location, however we're always looking for new development opportunities, both in Toronto and across Canada."

Lead photo by

@flipmodeslosso

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's first fancy Taco Bell that served beer has closed

Hundreds lined up for the Chick-fil-A opening at Yorkdale Mall today

Toronto restaurant with spectacular rooftop patio has shut down

Popular neighbourhood grocer has closed after more than 20 years in Toronto

Ontario Cannabis Store edibles will be available next week

Chick-fil-A is opening its second Toronto location next week

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Gatsby, District 34, Fishinn, MIA Brunch Bar, Lims, Descendant