Toronto restaurant with spectacular rooftop patio has shut down
After more than a decade in business, a Toronto restaurant with one of the best rooftop patios in town is calling it quits.
Ed Ho, owner of Globe Bistro, penned a heartfelt goodbye posted to Instagram and the restaurant's website stating that their last service would be New Year's Eve.
At Globe Bistro, we opened our doors over 13 years ago to focus on local food and local wine. It has been an incredible journey and we are grateful for such an incredible opportunity to be part of a vibrant community in Riverdale, East York, Toronto and around the world. We have made so many friendships that will last a lifetime. Instead of renewing our lease for another 5 years, we have decided that it is time to move on. Our last service will be on New Year's Eve to end this decade with a bang! Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. To our guests, it is for you that we have continued to strive for excellence with each and every plate and glass of wine that we have served. Our primary goal is to exceed your expectations in any way that we can. Your satisfaction and joy has been our raison d'être. Thank you for your generous support over the years. To our incredible team. It's been a blast! Thank you for teaching me so much. Thank you for translating our values into such extraordinary experiences. Thank you for stepping up whenever necessary. To our valued and dedicated suppliers, we could not have done this without you. We have lived your struggle with the seasons, the elements, the distribution and the competition from factory farms and wineries at home and abroad. Our clients do care. Do not give up the fight. We will get back to where eating and drinking locally is normal for everyone, not just a novelty. To our fellow restaurateurs, Chefs, competitors and friends. We have always believed that we could have our piece of the pie and grow the pie bigger for everyone. You are some of the hardest working people I have ever met. Your passion and dedication shows in the miraculous products that I will continue to enjoy for many years to come. And to my wife Daniella, Adrian, my family and friends who have supported me, tolerated me, questioned me, and loved me despite all of the ups and downs, it has been a great run. Thanks for being there for the last 13 years and even still today. It has been an honour. On behalf of all of us at Globe Bistro, thank you for everything. Think global. Eat local. Ed
The announcement explains that rather than renew Globe's lease for another five years, it was decided they would "end this decade with a bang."
