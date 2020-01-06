Toronto restaurant with spectacular rooftop patio has shut down

After more than a decade in business, a Toronto restaurant with one of the best rooftop patios in town is calling it quits.

Ed Ho, owner of Globe Bistro, penned a heartfelt goodbye posted to Instagram and the restaurant's website stating that their last service would be New Year's Eve.

The announcement explains that rather than renew Globe's lease for another five years, it was decided they would "end this decade with a bang."

"At Globe Bistro, we opened our doors over 13 years ago to focus on local food and local wine," writes Ho.

"It has been an incredible journey and we are grateful for such an incredible opportunity to be part of a vibrant community in Riverdale, East York, Toronto and around the world. We have made so many friendships that will last a lifetime."