winter chocolate show toronto

Toronto is getting a huge chocolate show just in time for Valentine's Day

Christmas may be far behind us, but don't stop eating chocolate just yet, because the next candy-eating holiday is fast approaching and Toronto is getting a chocolate show just in time for it. 

The Winter Chocolate Show is returning to Toronto this season, and it's the perfect place to learn about, talk about and eat all different kinds of chocolate. 

The festival was a total success last year, and it promises to be "a day filled with informative seminars, delicious bean to bar chocolate, innovative bars and bonbons, and a lot of passionate chocolate people" once again. 

Anyone who attends The Winter Chocolate Show will get the chance to buy, taste, and learn from Canadian chocolate makers and experts. 

On top of that, the first 25 attendees with a paid ticket will receive a free goodie bag filled with Canadian chocolate.

Exhibitors for this year's market include chocolate makers from all over such as DesBarres ChocolateThe Candy BarChocolats Monarques and more. 

The show will be held at the Enoch Turner Schoolhouse on Trinity St. on February 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are already on sale. 

They'll set you back $10 in advance and $13 at the door, so get yours now and get ready to bask in the wonderful world of chocolate!

