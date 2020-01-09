Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
sukhothai toronto

The original Sukhothai location in Toronto has closed

After over a decade in business, the location that started it all for one of the most popular Thai chains in Toronto is shutting its doors.

Sukhothai has been in business in Regent Park for 12 years now, and has since exploded onto the city's restaurant scene with locations on Dundas West, Wellington and in the Canary District. The restaurant is closed as of January 8.

It's not as sad a story as many restaurant closures where tenants are forced out due to rising rent or other dire circumstances. Sukhothai will continue to use the space to expand their kitchen, though the floor won't be open anymore.

It's just another chapter in the success story of bold female chef Nuit Regular coming to Toronto and taking the Thai food scene here by storm. She's also opened restaurants Kiin, Sabai Sabai and Pai.

Hector Vasquez

