The original Sukhothai location in Toronto has closed
After over a decade in business, the location that started it all for one of the most popular Thai chains in Toronto is shutting its doors.
Sukhothai has been in business in Regent Park for 12 years now, and has since exploded onto the city's restaurant scene with locations on Dundas West, Wellington and in the Canary District. The restaurant is closed as of January 8.
We're so grateful for all of the incredible memories Sukhothai Parliament has created for us. It's where Chef Nuit first started cooking in Toronto, it's where our family began their first business together, and it's where we built an incredible team and guests that became part of our extended family. Exactly 12 years later to the day, it's time for a new chapter for Sukhothai Parliament as we're repurposing the location to expand our kitchen. While the floor won't be open anymore, our team will be back there, still cooking up a storm of delicious Thai food by Chef Nuit. You can still get your @sukhothaifood fix at our Canary, Dundas and Wellington locations. See you soon!
It's not as sad a story as many restaurant closures where tenants are forced out due to rising rent or other dire circumstances. Sukhothai will continue to use the space to expand their kitchen, though the floor won't be open anymore.
It's just another chapter in the success story of bold female chef Nuit Regular coming to Toronto and taking the Thai food scene here by storm. She's also opened restaurants Kiin, Sabai Sabai and Pai.
Hector Vasquez
