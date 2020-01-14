Starbucks is launching its first pickup-only location in Toronto

Toronto will soon become home to the first ever pickup-only location of Starbucks in Canada.

It'll be located in Commerce Court, and will allow customers to order from the cafe's full menu using Mobile Order & Pay on the Starbucks app, and pick up from a physical location.

The store will be the second of its kind in the world and will have no seating, but will have display screens showing order status so customers will know exactly when orders are ready. The first ever pickup store is located in New York.

Customers just have to select PICKUP - Commerce Court as their pickup location in the Starbucks app. The location will be opening on February 4, and will operate from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Finally, the dream of grabbing morning lattes in Toronto with barely any human interaction will be a reality.