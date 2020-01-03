Ontario Cannabis Store edibles will be available next week

The Ontario Cannabis Store announced today at a press conference that new edible marijuana products will be hitting the shelves as early as next week.

Cannabis edibles have been legal since October, but there's been a delay in getting the products to retail due to a 60-day approval period imposed by Health Canada.

The OCS confirmed at the press conference that a limited number of new products will be shipped to licensed retailers on Monday.

A look at some of the new edibles and tea that will be distributed to retail stores. #onpoli #cannabis pic.twitter.com/0w9u68PwhH — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) January 3, 2020

New products are expected to be made available for purchase from the province’s online retail website on January 16.

Here’s a quick look at the initial edibles that will be made available and be shipped out to licences stores across Ontario beginning on Monday. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/BqsgDaGS8q — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) January 3, 2020

The edible products include soft chews, milk and dark chocolate bars, and even one type of tea.

According to the OCS website, edibles will be priced between $7 and $14.

Other products that will become available as a part of the "Cannabis 2.0" launch include beverages, vapes, topical and extracts.