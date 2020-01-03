Eat & Drink
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
edibles ontario ocs

Ontario Cannabis Store edibles will be available next week

Eat & Drink
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Ontario Cannabis Store announced today at a press conference that new edible marijuana products will be hitting the shelves as early as next week.

Cannabis edibles have been legal since October, but there's been a delay in getting the products to retail due to a 60-day approval period imposed by Health Canada.

The OCS confirmed at the press conference that a limited number of new products will be shipped to licensed retailers on Monday.

New products are expected to be made available for purchase from the province’s online retail website on January 16.

The edible products include soft chews, milk and dark chocolate bars, and even one type of tea. 

According to the OCS website, edibles will be priced between $7 and $14. 

Other products that will become available as a part of the "Cannabis 2.0" launch include beverages, vapes, topical and extracts. 

Lead photo by

Ontario Cannabis Store

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ontario Cannabis Store edibles will be available next week

Chick-fil-A is opening its second Toronto location next week

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Gatsby, District 34, Fishinn, MIA Brunch Bar, Lims, Descendant

Beloved Toronto steakhouse shuts down after more than 30 years due to rent hike

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for December

Ontario bar accused of promoting rape culture with inappropriate sign

The top 21 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood