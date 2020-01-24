You can now get fake-married at Jack Astor's in Toronto for only $1.99

People are quite confused over a new Jack Astor's promotion which advertises that customers can "tie the knot" for $1.99.

A picture of the ad, found on display at a Toronto location of the popular restaurant chain, was posted to Reddit on Wednesday, prompting many questions from locals about what, exactly, would happen if they went to Jack Astor's with a toonie and asked to get hitched.

"Saw this at the Jack Astor's at Yonge and Empress, not one server had any idea what this was actually offering," the post said.

The picture accompanying the offer shows a man wearing a top hat and woman wearing veil while sharing a plate of poutine.

i am legitimately intrigued by this $1.99 wedding at @Jack_Astors...so like, what does it get me??? — Collin Ng (@c_snapper) January 23, 2020

"Talk to a manager if you are interested in booking a ceremony," reads the ad, which came tucked into a menu and notes that the offer is available from January 21 to February 16.

As it turns out, you can have a marriage-like party at the Empress Walk Jack Astor's between now and Valentine's week — but you won't leave with a legal spouse.

It just won't be a legally-binding thing.

now hold on a minute pic.twitter.com/x6RTDxPHKr — Priyanka (@thequeenpri) January 23, 2020

"It's just for fun," explained a Jack Astors manager by phone on Friday," noting that it's not a legal marriage.

"What we do is reserve a specific table and a little section in the restaurant," she said, noting that staff will decorate the section with balloon art and whatever else a couple wants. They'll even include a board for guests to sign and pre-written vows, if you don't want to write your own.

It's essentially just like any other reservation, according to the manager, but with special decor and a server who plays along as your poutine-baring "officiant."

When bae is looking like a #snack they deserve a #baesnack to match. Introducing our new BAE DAYS SNACK MENU with #snacks starting at just $3.99 for you and/or your #bae and/or your soon-to-bae #bae 😘 pic.twitter.com/DbemEIFMO8 — Jack Astor's (@Jack_Astors) January 22, 2020

If you're downt to celebrate Valentine's Day the Jack Astor's way, it could make for a cute little vow renewal or commitment ceremony. At $1.99, it's cheaper than anything even remotely close to an actual wedding.

Those who aren't ready to tie the knot — even as a joke — you can check out the restaurant's romantic "Bae Snack menu."