Toronto's Detroit-style pizza joint is opening a second location

Toronto's favourite spot for Detroit-style pizza has been a beloved staple since it opened in Leslieville years ago, and now it's getting a second location.

Descendant Pizza, located at 1168 Queen St. East, is known for its doughy, fluffy rectangular pizza.

Chef Christopher Getchell worked at Pizzeria Libretto and Danforth Pizza House before bringing the relatively untouched concept to Toronto, and a new post on the pizzeria's Instagram page indicates that Toronto will soon have a second spot for the thick pies.

The photo shows a storefront currently occupied by a tattoo shop called Holy Noir, and the caption of the photo only includes three hashtags: #2, #descendant and #west.

Holy Noir is located at 790 Dundas St. West, so it's safe to say that's where the second location of Descendant Pizza will be housed once it opens.

When that will happen, however, is anybody's guess.