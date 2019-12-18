Toronto is getting a Christmas dive bar covered in holiday lights

There are plenty of holiday-themed events and attractions in Toronto to keep you busy this holiday season, and now there's a new one to add to your list.

Jack Astor's is launching their first ever Christmas dive bar pop-up at their Front St. location, and it officially opens to the public on Friday, December 20.

The pop-up is offering Christmas-themed drinks such as eggnog and rum, and you'll also be able to take shots of Fireball beside the on-site firepit.

The festive bar will also be decorated in more than 500 feet of lights, reindeer busts and a colourful Christmas tree.

On top of that, anyone can donate unwanted holiday decorations or gifts — no matter how junky or hideous they may be — and Jack Astor's will put them up in the bar.

And let's be honest, we all have at least some holiday junk stashed away at home that we've been meaning to get rid of.

The Christmas-themed bar will be open every Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to close until further notice, meaning it'll likely remain open way past December 25 and into 2020.