Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
christmas dive bar

Toronto is getting a Christmas dive bar covered in holiday lights

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There are plenty of holiday-themed events and attractions in Toronto to keep you busy this holiday season, and now there's a new one to add to your list. 

Jack Astor's is launching their first ever Christmas dive bar pop-up at their Front St. location, and it officially opens to the public on Friday, December 20. 

christmas dive bar

This is the first time Jack Astor's has hosted a Christmas dive bar

The pop-up is offering Christmas-themed drinks such as eggnog and rum, and you'll also be able to take shots of Fireball beside the on-site firepit. 

The festive bar will also be decorated in more than 500 feet of lights, reindeer busts and a colourful Christmas tree.

christmas dive bar

The bar will have more than 500 feet of lights

On top of that, anyone can donate unwanted holiday decorations or gifts — no matter how junky or hideous they may be — and Jack Astor's will put them up in the bar. 

And let's be honest, we all have at least some holiday junk stashed away at home that we've been meaning to get rid of. 

christmas dive bar

The Jack Astor's Christmas dive bar pop-up opens December 20

The Christmas-themed bar will be open every Wednesday  to Saturday from 5 p.m. to close until further notice, meaning it'll likely remain open way past December 25 and into 2020. 

Lead photo by

Jack Astor's 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's Detroit-style pizza joint is opening a second location

Toronto is getting a Christmas dive bar covered in holiday lights

The top 5 new Korean restaurants in Toronto

T&T Asian supermarket closing its only downtown Toronto location

Toronto is getting a sugar shack this winter with maple taffy rolled in snow

Popular U.S. ice cream chain Swensen's wants to open a flagship restaurant in Toronto

American bar chain Punch Bowl Social might open a Toronto location

Toronto is officially taking back the abandoned historic food market on Queen West