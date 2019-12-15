Toronto chefs to star in new Fridge Wars food competition TV show

If you love reality TV and food but you've already binged all the Nailed It!, Sugar Rush and other Netflix competition shows you can find, you're in luck: CBC is coming out with a new show starring Toronto chefs.

It's called Fridge Wars, and it's going to be hosted by Emma Hunter of Mr. D and The Beaverton fame.

Every episode will start with Hunter raiding the fridges of normal Canadian families for ingredients, which two competing chefs will then use to create meals in the studio.

In the first round, the family will score the two meals on looks, taste and originality. In the second round, the challenge will then be repeated with another family's fridge, "this time upping the ante with a 'What the Fridge' (WTF) challenge that forces both chefs to adapt to a totally unique culinary crisis," according to a press release.

Matchups between local powerhouse chefs include Nicole Gomes versus Dustin Gallagher (416 Snack Bar), Matt Basile versus Massimo Capra, and Shahir Massoud versus Wallace Wong (Egg Bae).

The show starts airing Thursday, February 27 at 8 p.m.