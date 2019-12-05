Win a $1000 Longo's shopping spree
Longo's is now open in Liberty Village! To celebrate the opening of their new store, we've teamed up with them to give you a chance to win a $1,000 holiday shopping spree.
Check out all the contest details here.
Join the conversation
Load
comments
James Harden showed up at a Thai restaurant in Toronto last night
One of Toronto's oldest diners is turning into an A&W
Toronto Restaurant Openings: Rock'N Deli, Hamers Coffee, Makan Noodle, Lazy Bones
One of Toronto's swankiest French restaurants is closing
Laduree just opened its first downtown Toronto location
Toronto just permanently shut down three slaughterhouses because of E.coli
The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for November