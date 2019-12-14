Popular pizza joint in Toronto pens heartfelt note announcing second location

Pizza always makes me emotional, but recently a lengthy and poignant announcement from a pizzaiolo opening a new location tugged at the heartstrings of many Torontonians.

Dino's Wood Burning Pizza took to Facebook to announce they'd be opening a new location at 871 Kipling. The announcement was no short and sweet press release, though.

While somewhat rambling and long-winded, the announcement itself is a sweet tale of how Dino's got to this point.

The post begins with a recollection of how the first location at West Mall and Bloor had to be shut down in 2006, precipitating a relocation to the Queensway location that's fought for its popularity over the last 13 years.

Owner Dino Ari recounts the at times heartbreaking story of how the pizzeria at times didn't make enough money to pay his rent, support his family or even pay enough to afford a flight to attend a funeral.

Ari also tells of how he tried selling pizza and calzones at the food terminal and the Weston and Roncesvalles bus stop to make ends meet.

However, the owner then goes on to say how a review from Amy Pataki of the Toronto star brought Dino's exposure and renown, and how over a decade the restaurant would provide food for celebrities and politicians.

He says he's planning on naming pizzas for Amy Pataki, Mayor John Tory and Gill Deacon at the new spot.

With the brand new location slated to open at the end of January, Dino's Pizza is here to tell you never to give up. We all know pizza is best when it's piping hot—but who knew it could warm our hearts at this frosty time of year.