American chain Dapper Doughnut is opening its first Toronto location

When it comes to mini donuts in Toronto, it's hard to rival Tiny Tom, but a Vegas chain coming to town is sure going to try.

The Dapper Doughnut will be arriving in Mississauga in 2020.

The chain serves hot mini donuts made fresh to order in over ten flavours like bananas foster, s'mores, cinnamon bun, birthday cake, PB + J, fluffer nutter and lemon blueberry, as well as hot chocolate and coffee.

The donuts were actually inspired by the CEO's childhood memories of Maple Leaf Donuts in California.

There are already locations of the chain in Laval, Saskatoon and Calgary, but this will be the first for the Toronto area.

Expect to be stuffing your face with mini donuts in the spring of next year (just in time for bathing suit season).