This is what's replacing the long shuttered Carl's Jr. on Queen West

Beer might be the only thing that's better than burgers, so perhaps it's fitting that an LCBO is going in where a Carl's Jr. once was.

A post made to Reddit seems to confirm that construction of an LCBO is underway at Queen and Beverly.

Right now, the buildings exterior is a stark black, but it appears in due time it could be home to LCBO's signature shade of green.

The location at 272 Queen West also once played host to a popular HMV. There are currently no longer any Carl's Jr. locations in Ontario, with Canadian outposts being restricted to British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta.