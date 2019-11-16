Eat & Drink
Plate Share in Toronto lets you borrow plates and cutlery for free

If you're planning to host a kid's party but you feel sick at the thought of buying huge quantities of plastic or paper plates and cutlery, Plate Share's got you covered. 

The project lets anyone in Toronto borrow a set of reusable plates and cutlery for a 48-hour period, for no fee at all. 

"Our goal is to keep stuff out of landfill," said founder Terri Chu."[It's a] neighborhood volunteer-driven initiative."

The project began when Chu found a bunch of colourful plates left out on someone's curb. She picked up the plates and decided to give them a second life. 

"Since then the plates have been used at multiple birthday celebrations and have helped to reduce the mountain of waste at the end of every party," Plate Share's website states

In order to a book a Plate Share set, all you have to do is select your preferred dish set, choose a pick up date and time, use the dishes at your party, wash and dry the set (dishwasher is preferred) and return it.

Since the project launched this past summer, 20 sets have been booked and 300 disposable plates have been saved. 

The initiative currently offers four different sets of dishes in different spots across the city, and Chu says they're adding more pick-up locations as they receive more donations of old plates.

"Plate Share is on a mission to reduce single-use plastics and make the world a little better for our kids," their website states. 

"We’re a small group of parents making a big difference."

