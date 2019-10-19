Eat & Drink
coffee toronto

Someone is leaving vinyl records outside a Toronto coffee shop

Vinyl-lovers stick together: that seems to be the sentiment behind a mysterious benefactor gifting free records to a Toronto coffee shop by leaving them outside their door.

A Thanksgiving gift greeted the staff of Supernova Coffee when they arrived to open up on the long weekend. Someone had left at least nine records outside their door, stuff like Odetta and The Neville Brothers.

Whoever the gifter was, they must have known Supernova Coffee plays vinyl records in the cafe and hosts live music. They're also a destination for those wellness lattes popping up in cafes all over the city, and make scones, vegan energy bars, keto cookies and more fresh in house.

Supernova showed their appreciation for the gift by posting on Instagram and, of course, playing the records in the shop that day.

Whether you choose to look at it as a Thanksgiving gesture or just a fellow vinyl aficionado spreading the love, there's now a whole lot more to listen to at one of Toronto's many great, quirky coffee shops.

@supernova_coffee

