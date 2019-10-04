Toronto is making fun of the crappy sale at FreshCo

Stop what you're doing, fans of Red Rose brand Orange Pekoe tea — a Toronto grocery store has got an unbelievable sale going on right now... as in, unbelievabley minor.

Members of a Leslieville community Facebook group are getting a kick out of the two cent "price drop" on a package of tea bags at the FreshCo at Eastern Avenue and Leslie.

"This week's huge special on tea bags at Freshco," joked a member of the group on Friday afternoon. "Save .0001 cents per tea bag. See if you can hold yourself back."

A photo shared with the post shows a $6.99 regular price tag crossed out under the product with a shiny yellow sign with the new sale price of $6.97.

"START THE CARRRR!!!" commented one group member.

"The ink on the printed sign is worth more than the savings," wrote another.

Silly as it may seem, a sale's still a sale. If you're interested in saving a whopping two cents on a 216-pack of tea bags, it's on until October 9.