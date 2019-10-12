Toronto just got a bakery selling pork floss cakes

A tiny bakery by Yonge and Finch has just started selling cakes, but not just your regular baked goods — cakes coated in pork.

If you've never heard of pork floss, it might sound like some kind of carnivorous dental care, but it's the main ingredient at Si Fu Bao Pastry, a self-proclaimed 'pork and chicken floss cake specialist' that just opened at 5361 Yonge St.

Utilizing this popular Chinese snack, a savoury cotton-like topping made from dried meat, Si Fu Bao specializes in mini sponge cakes coated in pork and chicken floss.

There are seaweed packs in the pork floss, while the chicken version includes some crab eggs. There's some housemade mayo in between layers, too.

Pork floss cakes have always been popular in Asia, but they're not that common in Toronto (though the Asian bakery Chi Patisserie does whole pork floss cakes for a heftier price).

If meat floss isn't really your thing, Si Fu Bao also sells half-baked egg tarts and a Dirty Chocolate Cake.