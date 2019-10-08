Monopoly is back at McDonald's and Canadians are way too excited

Monopoly is back at McDonald's, and the reaction shows Canadians will do whatever it takes to find those rare pieces.

Starting today until November 10, Canadians getting McDonald's can win prizes like cash, gas cards or even a car.

Get ready to pass go for a chance to win! Monopoly at McDonald’s is starting October 8th! Play for 1 in 5 chances to win, it’s anyone’s game. #MonopolyAtMcDonalds — McDonald's Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) October 7, 2019

There are some big prizes in the collect to win category, which require collecting several cards of the same colour. There are 10 cash prizes of $10,000, five prepaid Mastercards loaded with $5,000 and 25 Esso Mobil prizes to win gas for a year.

i am very excited for #Coast2Coast #MonopolyAtMcDonalds AND READY TO GET MCDS EVERYDAYYYY!!!!🍟🍔 — Athena Park (@itsathenapark) October 8, 2019

Instant win cards, of course, are more common, and include a $50 cash prize, and 10 coveted $10,000 prizes.

#MonopolyAtMcDonalds Fantastic! I already won a free sandwich today and McDonald's sandwiches are DELICIOUS! Mmmmm. :) pic.twitter.com/qBpSQjqWWZ — TorontoJon (@TorontoJon) October 8, 2019

Unfortunately, not everyone is expecting their strategy to work.

This is me after 3 weeks of strategically POUNDING Big Macs at #McDonalds to collect stickers only to have my game board filled ... of course missing 1 property from each color!!!! 🤬🤬🤬



Oh well, time to pack on 30 pounds this month! 🍔🍟🥤🤞🤣



#MonopolyAtMcDonalds #BigMac pic.twitter.com/3aRzYuEySr — Dylan Gray (@itsdylangray) October 8, 2019

People are already prepared to have their hearts broken.

Time to get mcdonalds almost everyday for all the food prizes and be missing one game piece for each category #MonopolyAtMcDonalds — Brooke (@_chafee_) October 8, 2019

Most hope they'll be the one to win big. But others are just happy with a free coffee.

Instead of #MonopolyAtMcDonalds, can I just have my free coffee stickers? — Ryan Grant 🎧 (@heretodestroy) October 8, 2019

The highly-anticipated event does have some Canadian competition, however.

Next to #RollUpTheRim at Tim Horton's, #MonopolyAtMcDonalds is my favourite form of fast-food-based gambling. — Emily The Nixon 🇨🇦 (@NotThatNixon) October 8, 2019

Even if you aren't lucky enough to get a trip to Universal Studios or an Xbox One, there are at least millions of burgers to be won (Literally, according to their website).