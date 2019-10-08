Eat & Drink
McDonalds Monopoly

Monopoly is back at McDonald's and Canadians are way too excited

Monopoly is back at McDonald's, and the reaction shows Canadians will do whatever it takes to find those rare pieces.

Starting today until November 10, Canadians getting McDonald's can win prizes like cash, gas cards or even a car.

There are some big prizes in the collect to win category, which require collecting several cards of the same colour. There are 10 cash prizes of $10,000, five prepaid Mastercards loaded with $5,000 and 25 Esso Mobil prizes to win gas for a year.

Instant win cards, of course, are more common, and include a $50 cash prize, and 10 coveted $10,000 prizes.

Unfortunately, not everyone is expecting their strategy to work.

People are already prepared to have their hearts broken.

Most hope they'll be the one to win big. But others are just happy with a free coffee.

The highly-anticipated event does have some Canadian competition, however.

Even if you aren't lucky enough to get a trip to Universal Studios or an Xbox One, there are at least millions of burgers to be won (Literally, according to their website).

