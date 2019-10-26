Hamilton restaurant partnering with Silicon Valley startup on phone-free dining

There are already restaurants that encourage diners not to look at their phones, but now one in particular wants to ban their use entirely.

The Diplomat in Hamilton will be offering a "device-free dining experience with Yondr" according to an Instagram post, apparently the first restaurant in Canada to do so.

Yondr makes pouches to hold your phone, equipped with locks that can only be unlocked at special stations. The idea is that pouches like these are available for all sorts of events and spaces, especially comedy or theatre shows, courtrooms, or schools, where the distractions of devices can be especially unwanted.

They're not the first restaurant to come up with something like this: Sara in Toronto's tables are uniquely designed with phone cubbies, and now-shuttered Dumbo Snack Bar once offered a phone checking system.

The Diplomat serves in globally-inspired street food like skewers, sandwiches and noodles, paired with cocktails. The phone-free dinners will take place every Sunday from November 3 to 24, when in addition to the regular menu they'll also serve a family-style meal. Apparently each experience will also include a "fun surprise."