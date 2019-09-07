Toronto parking lots could soon be transformed into delivery only restaurant hubs

So long empty parking lots, hello pop-up kitchens.

Some of Toronto's parking facilities might soon transform into spaces for businesses, thanks to a massive startup called Reef Technology.

Based out of Miami, the company (formerly called ParkJockey) is now trying to change the way we use parking garages and lots by offering compact spaces for brands in what are called Reef Kitchens.

Described as "state-of-the-art kitchens" housed in "proprietary containers," these kitchens-on-wheels are essentially extra spaces that restaurants can rent out.

They've already been tested out in Miami and London, and come equipped with on-site kitchens and partnerships with delivery services like UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, and Grubhub.

The Softbank-funded company, which now runs the largest parking system in North America, says they plan on expanding with several hundred more kitchens across North America and the U.K.

They're already been in talks with the city about trying to get approval to start something here.

According to a Reef's CEO Ari Ojalvo, the company will be partnering with several other parking facilities like Impark, which is based in Vancouver but has a score of lots across the city.