One of Toronto's most popular brunch spots is closing
One of Toronto's most chic resources for a splurge brunch of French toast has announced they're closing.
Portland Variety at King and Portland posted the news to Instagram, stating "Your unwavering support through a very difficult 2019 for the entire Portland family is genuinely appreciated."
It’s the end of an era on King West. After five and 1/2 years, it’s with heavy hearts that we announce Portland Variety will be saying goodbye to the King West community. Our final service will be on Saturday, September 28th. We are eternally grateful to everyone who walked through our doors and shared a part in our story. It’s been an honour to serve the community and provide a space that harnessed the energy of this city and its people. Your unwavering support through a very difficult 2019 for the entire Portland family is genuinely appreciated. Milton, your presence is missed every day. A restaurant can be more than just a place to dine. It’s a second home for many hard-working staff, and an extension of your own kitchen for our local and fiercely loyal guests. The early mornings and long, late nights sharing stories and building relationships with you, while watching this neighbourhood evolve have made it all worthwhile. All our staff, past and present, thank you for shaping Portland’s identity and approaching each day with professionalism. Each and every one of you have made sacrifices along the way and for that we are incredibly grateful. The cookie lives on @legourmand and our amazing neighbours will continue to keep King West the heart and soul of this city’s culinary community. We welcome you to share your favourite moment or memory of Portland in the comments below. We’d love to hear from all of you! Thank you, King West. Thank you, Toronto. We loved every minute of the ride. Your Portland family. _____ #wearePortland #portlandvariety #kingwest #toronto
In business for over five years, the last service for the cafe and restaurant will be September 28.
"Milton, your presence is missed every day," the caption continues, in reference to part owner Milton Nunes who passed away in March after a battle with cancer.
"Without his day to day input, it's been decided to move in new directions," said a spokesperson from Portland Variety.
He also owned Le Gourmand, where his famed chocolate chip cookies will live on without Portland Variety.
The caption to the post concludes, "We welcome you to share your favourite moment or memory of Portland in the comments below. We'd love to hear from all of you!" Get to commenting to show them some love.
Jesse Milns
