One of Toronto's most popular brunch spots is closing

One of Toronto's most chic resources for a splurge brunch of French toast has announced they're closing.

Portland Variety at King and Portland posted the news to Instagram, stating "Your unwavering support through a very difficult 2019 for the entire Portland family is genuinely appreciated."

In business for over five years, the last service for the cafe and restaurant will be September 28.

"Milton, your presence is missed every day," the caption continues, in reference to part owner Milton Nunes who passed away in March after a battle with cancer.

"Without his day to day input, it's been decided to move in new directions," said a spokesperson from Portland Variety.

He also owned Le Gourmand, where his famed chocolate chip cookies will live on without Portland Variety.

The caption to the post concludes, "We welcome you to share your favourite moment or memory of Portland in the comments below. We'd love to hear from all of you!" Get to commenting to show them some love.