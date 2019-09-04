Holt Renfrew is giving out free ice cream in Toronto this week

The weather in Toronto may be starting to cool off, but it's never too cold for free ice cream.

Starting tomorrow, The Holt Renfrew Centre near Yonge and Bloor will be launching a seven-day ice cream pop-up.

In celebration of the new fashion season, as well as interior store renovations, brand ambassadors will be handing out free ice cream to shoppers.

Holt Renfrew Centre will be launching a FREE ice cream pop up. The bicycle ice cream cart will be visiting various locations across the city from September 4th to 10th handing out sweet treats. Stay tuned for more details! 🍦 💕 pic.twitter.com/xRTSxwqGiv — Holt Renfrew Centre (@HRCtoronto) September 2, 2019

They'll also visit a variety of other locations across the city, including stores in Rosedale and Summerhill.

Brand ambassadors will also be handing out coupons that can be redeemed at several participating retailers.

“We’re excited to show off our beautiful renovations with this innovative (and delicious) initiative,” General Manager Scott Harris said in a press release.

There will also be a contest to win a $500 shopping spree at The Holt

Renfrew Centre.

Fall is right around the corner, so it's definitely time to shop for some new seasonal staples, and why not enjoy a free ice cream in the process?