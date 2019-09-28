A magical holiday market is coming to downtown Toronto all December long

Toronto's outdoor holiday fair is returning for its fourth year this coming winter, and it'll be running for three weeks.

Holiday Fair in the Square will touch down in Nathan Phillips Square on December 7, bringing with it live entertainment, mulled wine, over 70 vendors, and a ton of holiday spirit.

Food options will include tasty treats from Puff Pastes, Beavertails, Foxies Bakeshop, Poutine Supreme, The Nut Hut, Tiny Tom Doughnuts, Karma's Kitchen, Kalamata, and more.

And of course, visits with Santa will happen every weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fair also helps bring awareness to an important charity, Epilepsy Toronto, which provides services such as employment, education and counselling to the over 40,000 people living with epilepsy across the GTA.

"It’s amazing to see how Toronto has embraced Holiday Fair in the Square as a new Christmas tradition," said Geoff Bobb, Executive Director of Epilepsy Toronto.

"People love to have lots of fun around the holidays, and know that by attending, they are supporting 40,000 people living with epilepsy in our community."

The fair will be on until December 23 and it'll be open Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.