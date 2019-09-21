A chocolate festival is coming to Toronto and it will last for a whole month

Eat & Drink
chocolate festival toronto

Calling all chocoholics: as if the candy-pocalypse of Halloween weren't enough, October is pretty much being designated Toronto chocolate month by a festival lasting the entire 31 days.

The 2019 Toronto Chocolate Festival will include events like a Chocolate Ball at the Eglinton Grand (headquarters for the fest), Chocolate High Tea at the Omni King Edward, a dinner where every course includes chocolate, chocolate and beer pairings, and a chocolate tour.

The festival is now in its 14th year. It'll be the first time ruby and gold chocolate varieties will be available. This year's Chocolate Ball is going to feature a fashion show with designs incorporating actual chocolate.

Though the ball only takes place on October 17, thankfully since the festival has grown over the years from 10 days to 31, it'll be around no matter when your time of the month comes (yass).

Tickets for the ball also start at $125, so it may be more cost effective to stick with ice cream on the couch that night.

