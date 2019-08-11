Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
provo restaurant toronto

Ambitious restaurant across from the AGO in Toronto has shut down

Last month, a popular meetup spot across from our biggest art gallery bid Toronto farewell.

The name Provo meant "try" in more ways than one: the self-proclaimed "Foodbar" across from the AGO offered many chic small plates to cobble together into a drinks session or full meal, the high-ceilinged space elegantly designed. 

Though their last service was July 17, apparently the team behind Provo won't be dormant for long. Provo's website states that "a new venture will be reintroduced at 308 Dundas Street West" on September 5.

Details for the new space are not yet revealed. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

