Toronto is getting a Pokemon themed bar

Soon you'll be able to catch 'em all, because Toronto is getting a pop-up Pokémon bar.

It'll be in the city for a limited time and give customers a chance to play the fan-favourite game in real life.

There will be a variety of Pokémon to catch, spanning from different regions, and if you collect Pokémon from all the regions, you could be crowned the ultimate winner.

There will also be trivia, card battles, action stations and giant interactive games, all to win points and evolve your Pokémon.

Tickets for the pop-up also include a Pokémon-themed burger and a themed drink.

The event will feature DJs, prizes for best costume and more.

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait until June 6, 2020 for this authentic Pokémon experience, but registration for pre-sale is currently available.

When tickets do eventually go on sale, they'll be limited and sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.

So mark the day in your calendars Pokémon fans, because it's never too early to prepare to be the ultimate trainer.