filipino food toronto

Toronto is getting an all-night Filipino street food stall

Ever crave Filipino BBQ in the middle of the night?

Good news: you'll be able to get it from a shipping container on Friday nights, starting next week. 

Kanto by Tita Flips, the longtime street food business running out of Market 707, has just announced that it'll be throwing its first Kanto Night Food Fest

Partnering with the Filipino beer company San Miguel and with music from DJ Mensa, the 'festival' will run for three Fridays on August 23, August 30, and September 6.

BBQ skewers, isaw, lechon—you'll be able to get it all from 6 p.m. until the wee morning (or basically, until the last customer shows up).

Kanto says they'll even be flying in coconut leaves from Cebu in the Philippines to recreate the hanging rice dish, puso, which looks like the Friday night post-party food I never knew I needed.

Tita Flips

