Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
justin trudeau toronto

This is where Justin Trudeau ate when he was in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Even Prime Ministers have to eat when they're in town. 

Turns out JT is a fan of sushi, as evidenced by his visit to Akira Back in Toronto this week. A photo posted to Instagram shows him posing with staff.

Trudeau was in town to meet with Mayor John Tory, discuss gun violence and announce funding for legal aid.

The Japanese restaurant is named for the chef that helms it, responsible for multiple restaurants around the globe as well as a new project coming to Toronto soon.

The real question is, did he take a selfie on that gold staircase?

Lead photo by sung_procook

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular Mexican restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Hundreds flooded IKEA in Toronto for a massive crayfish buffet

This is where Justin Trudeau ate when he was in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: El Tren Latino, Lanna, Laundry Room, Puffs Pastries

The 10 most outrageous food coming to the 2019 CNE

Cactus Club in Toronto was just accused of racist practices

Toronto upset at A&W after allegations of union busting

10 cheap food you can get at the 2019 CNE for under $6