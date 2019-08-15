This is where Justin Trudeau ate when he was in Toronto

Even Prime Ministers have to eat when they're in town.

Turns out JT is a fan of sushi, as evidenced by his visit to Akira Back in Toronto this week. A photo posted to Instagram shows him posing with staff.

Trudeau was in town to meet with Mayor John Tory, discuss gun violence and announce funding for legal aid.

Pleased to welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau to Toronto City Hall today to discuss Toronto's priorities. pic.twitter.com/LIQqCR5Acy — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 13, 2019

The Japanese restaurant is named for the chef that helms it, responsible for multiple restaurants around the globe as well as a new project coming to Toronto soon.

The real question is, did he take a selfie on that gold staircase?