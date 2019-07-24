Toronto pizza chain Pizzaiolo is getting a total makeover

A local pizza chain we know and—some of us, anyway—love is changing up its look to keep up with the times.

Pizzaiolo, the Toronto-based pizza purveyor with 41 locations, is replacing its green sign with something more sleek: a black circle with white font, courtesy of Toronto ad agency Good & Ready.

That might not seem like a big deal, but considering how many pizza stores use some variation of a green colour scheme (here's looking at you Pizza Nova) this might be a smart move.

The chain has already rebranded three of its stores, including one in the Beaches and a new location on King West. According to Pizzaiolo, the rest of its locations will have the new look by 2020.

They've also decided to make pronouncing their name a little easier, by separating 'pizzza' and 'iolo' with a dash in the new signage.

The new look definitely has more of a Pi Co. vibe now, though apparently Pizzaiolo's menu will remain the same.