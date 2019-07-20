Toronto now has two kosher food trucks

If you're the kosher one in the friend group and you often feel deprived of exciting new food options, or you just love a classic Jewish treat, your time has finally come, because Toronto now has two new kosher food trucks.

The Kosher Pickle is one of them. It's an eye-catching food truck riding around Toronto and serving your favourite deli classics.

With menu items like the Pulled Beef Express (a pulled brisket sandwich), the Wilensky Special or the Kosher Pickle Gourmet Dog, all your cravings could be satisfied.

And the Kosher Pickle doesn't just serve your favourite comfort foods, they also encourage acts of kindness.

The truck is powered by the Jewish Youth Network and "JYN’s mission — in true Chabad style — is to fuel your taste buds while fuelling your passion to make the world a better place, one good deed at a time," their website states.

MASAeat is another kosher food truck in Toronto. But instead of deli dishes, this truck serves Israeli classics.

They've got schnitzel, shawarma, and of course, a jumbo foot-long kosher hot dog.

They're currently located at the Israeli Chabad in Thornhill, but during the school year they serve CHAT high school students. They also cater private events and sometimes make downtown stops.