Toronto Island residents are complaining about clubs on the water

Toronto Island residents are saying that Cabana Pool Bar and Rebel nightclub are violating the terms of their liquor license.

Their permit prohibits any noise "that arises directly or indirectly from entertainment on the premises or from the sale and service of liquor to disturb persons who reside near the premises.”

Islanders who are upset by the noise believe this agreement has been breached.

In the last city council meeting before the summer break today, councillor Paula Fletcher asked for a report to be written to assess whether the club's license has been violated.

Councillor Paula Fletcher wants a report on whether the operators of the Cabana Pool Bar at Rebel Nightclub have violated the terms of their liquor license. Island residents not too happy with the noise. https://t.co/Qu1jKIHUTS — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) July 16, 2019

Cabana Pool Bar and Rebel are situated on the water in the Port Lands, which is why Island residents can hear the noise from their venue. In particular, the pool bar is on a patio, and all of their music is amplified outdoors.

The club’s Maya Corp liquor license permits them to play music outside from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., as long as the sound is not audible from the Islands.

The Toronto Island Noise Committee filed nine noise complaints to the Alcohol and Gaming Commissioner of Ontario and two convictions under the City Noise By-law, with an additional charge pending, between July 6, 2014 and June 3, 2018.

Toronto island is near the venue and it’s residents are hissy over late night noise — cARL BARNeY (@yablowza) March 30, 2019

The noise conflict between Islanders and this nightclub location dates back to 1996 when the same venue was called Docks and Cherry, also known as the Docks.

On July 24, 2006, after a 26-day hearing at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the Docks' liquor license was revoked.

When the license was transferred to Maya Corp., in 2013, and the Cabana Pool Bar opened, the complaints started up again. In 2017, a 17-day hearing on the noise was held by the City, Toronto Island Noise Committee and the York Quay Neighbourhood Association.

They decided to prohibit amplified sound. But, since Cabana Pool Bar is outdoors, this is virtually impossible.

The Island residents’ request to review the club’s license was marked as urgent at the city council meeting today, and unless two thirds of council vote against this recommendation, it will proceed.