Eat & Drink
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cabana pool bar

Toronto Island residents are complaining about clubs on the water

Eat & Drink
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Island residents are saying that Cabana Pool Bar and Rebel nightclub are violating the terms of their liquor license.

Their permit prohibits any noise "that arises directly or indirectly from entertainment on the premises or from the sale and service of liquor to disturb persons who reside near the premises.”

Islanders who are upset by the noise believe this agreement has been breached. 

In the last city council meeting before the summer break today, councillor Paula Fletcher asked for a report to be written to assess whether the club's license has been violated.

Cabana Pool Bar and Rebel are situated on the water in the Port Lands, which is why Island residents can hear the noise from their venue. In particular, the pool bar is on a patio, and all of their music is amplified outdoors.

The club’s Maya Corp liquor license permits them to play music outside from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., as long as the sound is not audible from the Islands.

The Toronto Island Noise Committee filed nine noise complaints to the Alcohol and Gaming Commissioner of Ontario and two convictions under the City Noise By-law, with an additional charge pending, between July 6, 2014 and June 3, 2018.

The noise conflict between Islanders and this nightclub location dates back to 1996 when the same venue was called Docks and Cherry, also known as the Docks.

On July 24, 2006, after a 26-day hearing at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the Docks' liquor license was revoked.

When the license was transferred to Maya Corp., in 2013, and the Cabana Pool Bar opened, the complaints started up again. In 2017, a 17-day hearing on the noise was held by the City, Toronto Island Noise Committee and the York Quay Neighbourhood Association.

They decided to prohibit amplified sound. But, since Cabana Pool Bar is outdoors, this is virtually impossible. 

The Island residents’ request to review the club’s license was marked as urgent at the city council meeting today, and unless two thirds of council vote against this recommendation, it will proceed.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto Island residents are complaining about clubs on the water

Popular sushi burrito joint closed by Toronto food inspectors because of rats

Starbucks is now doing home delivery in Toronto

Samuel L. Jackson just visited a popular Thai restaurant in Toronto

The top 50 brunch restaurants in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: iHalo Krunch, Freshii, Pizza Pizza, The Porch, Wild Wing, The Civic

Win a $500 June Motel gift card from Strongbow Canada

Toronto's most popular Cuban restaurant is closing after 25 years