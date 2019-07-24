Toronto is getting an indoor golf bar where you can also smash things

Have you ever wanted to smash things like vases and televisions, all while winning a mini-golf tournament? Although it may sound unusual, come January, you'll be able to do just that.

Smash Room Golf is a new pop-up coming to Toronto. It allows you to feel like a kid again with an indoor mini-golf course, but you also get to break things every step of the way.

"For example, one hole has 12 vases and the aim is to break as many as you can with four shots. Another hole involves having to break a TV and another hole is set on fire and you have to try to get a hole in one," the company's website states.

The pop-up is travelling to 12 different cities this year, and it doesn't end there.

Winners from each city will be flown to Las Vegas to compete in the Smash Room Golf Cup.

While other similar Toronto spots allow you to release your rage by smashing things, this is the first to combine the nostalgia of mini-golf with the pleasure that comes with smashing breakable objects.

Smash Room Golf will arrive in Toronto on January 31, 2020.