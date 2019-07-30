You can now get Thai iced tea soft serve in bear waffles in Toronto

Asian night market season is here, and as expected, the food vendors are reaching new heights of innovation and deliciousness.

One to look forward to is T-Bear Waffle, which is serving up Toronto's first Thai tea soft serve ever.

Poised to be the night market darling of the year, this new vendor is offering their delicious ice cream in bear-shaped waffle cones.

It's this year's new taiyaki: these adorable soft serve holders are almost too cute to eat.

T-Bear is also offering durian ice cream, and something called Black Jack: a mystery flavour you'll have to try for yourself at the Waterfront Night Market between August 9 and 12.

They'll also be at Toronto City Hall from September 6 to 8 to officially wrap up ice cream season.