Toronto is now boycotting an Ontario winery Doug Ford just endorsed

After Doug Ford endorsed Pelee Island Winery in a video, public reports revealed that just weeks before the video was posted on Twitter, the president of the winery sent a generous donation to the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

Great Ontario wines like @PeleeWinery will be coming to convenience stores near you! pic.twitter.com/Sa5LDWel3M — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 28, 2019

On July 12, Walter Schmoranz donated $1,000 to the provincial party and donated $1,000 on February 26, according to Election Ontario’s public donations page.

#BoycottPeleeWinery is trending after it was revealed its president Walter Schmoranz donated $1000 to the Ontario PCs just weeks before Premier Ford made an Ontario News Now video telling Ontarians to "go out and buy a bottle of Peelee Island wine." pic.twitter.com/ZTPaPJxNvn — Allison Smith (@QueensParkToday) July 29, 2019

In the video Ford posted yesterday from the PC operated Ontario News Now, he toured the winery and encouraged Ontarians to buy Pelee Wines at convenience stores soon.

Now, people on Twitter are boycotting the winery.

Looks like you guys just sunk your own ship. #BoycottPeleeWinery — Jamie Lynn Easter (@JamieLynn925) July 29, 2019

Ford’s press secretary told 680 News Toronto that the premier was “not aware of any donations made by Mr. Schmoranz” and that he typically promotes small businesses.

The President of Pelee Island Winery gives $1000 to the Ontario PC party. Premier Ford subsequently appears on video at that winery urging Ontarians to buy the company’s wine. Fords Press Secretary says “The Premier was not aware of any donation made by Mr. Schmoranz.” pic.twitter.com/W782dWmWFF — Richard Southern (@richard680news) July 29, 2019

Ontarians aren’t buying it.