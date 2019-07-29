Toronto is now boycotting an Ontario winery Doug Ford just endorsed

Eat & Drink
ford pelee winery boycott

After Doug Ford endorsed Pelee Island Winery in a video, public reports revealed that just weeks before the video was posted on Twitter, the president of the winery sent a generous donation to the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

On July 12, Walter Schmoranz donated $1,000 to the provincial party and donated $1,000 on February 26, according to Election Ontario’s public donations page.

In the video Ford posted yesterday from the PC operated Ontario News Now, he toured the winery and encouraged Ontarians to buy Pelee Wines at convenience stores soon.

Now, people on Twitter are boycotting the winery.

Ford’s press secretary told 680 News Toronto that the premier was “not aware of any donations made by Mr. Schmoranz” and that he typically promotes small businesses.

Ontarians aren’t buying it.

Lead photo by

Ontario News Now

