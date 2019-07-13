Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
CaRib Jerk BBQ Fest Toronto

North American's largest Caribbean food festival is coming to Toronto

In case you weren't already satisfied with the ample amount of food festivals in Toronto this summer, now there's another one to add to your list!

The One Love Ca-Rib, Jerk and BBQ Fest is North America's largest four-day Caribbean food festival, and it's coming to Toronto.

The festival will feature a large variety of food vendors serving up your favourite Caribbean eats. 

Along with the food from the Ca-Rib, Jerk and BBQ Fest, the One Love Music Festival will showcase some of the biggest names in Reggae, Dance Hall and Soca music. 

Some of the acts will include Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Kes The Band, Bunji Garlin, Cocoa Tea and more.

It all goes down Labour Day weekend (August 30 to September 2) at Downsview Park. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

