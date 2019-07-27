Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cadbury chocolate factory toronto

Toronto now has one of the most modern chocolate factories in the world

The Cadbury factory in downtown Toronto might just make your chocolate dreams come true, because thanks to new technology, the plant can now make hundreds of chocolate bars every minute. 

The new technology was made possible by a $37-million investment at the downtown plant. And the company that owns the factory, Mondelez Canada, says it has spent $250 million on production facilities in Ontario in the past three years.

Because of the new innovative technology, the factory, which is known for its overwhelmingly-sweet smells, now has one of the most advanced production lines in the world when it comes to chocolate-making. 

Beyond just Cadbury, Mondelez Canada is behind other sweet-tooth favourites like Oreo, Mr. Christie and Maynards.

The company's head office is on Bloor St. West and they employ over 2,400 Canadians across the country. 

“Chocolate is growing in Canada,” Julie Edwards, the senior director of the Mondelez Supply Chain, told CTV News

 “Canadians love dairy milk and the business is growing and we are continually coming up with new flavors and formats with the intention of delighting consumers.”

