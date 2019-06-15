Eat & Drink
There's a massive Greek festival in Toronto and it's not Taste of the Danforth

Move over, Taste of the Danforth⁠—there’s a new Greek festival in town. 

It’s called Great Canadian Greek Fest, and it’s happening at the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place instead of in Greektown. Taking place this weekend until June 16, admission to 15,000 square feet of entertainment, eats and activities. 

Not only will there be Greek faves like souvlaki, gyros and baklava, a market of vendors will also be purveying Greek products, offering tastings and doing cooking demos.

The fest is partnering with Greek Grill, Serano Bakery, Loi and Danforth Pizza House.

There’ll be 25 dance groups and over 500 performers, plus a 25,000-square-foot kids’ zone. There are also going to be tons of prizes and giveaways.

