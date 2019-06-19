10 farms to pick peaches and plums near Toronto

Each peach pear plum, tell me when your birthday comes...well, whether it’s your birthday or not, summer is peach and plum season in Ontario! At these farms within a couple hours of the city, you can actually pick them with your own two hands.

Here are some farms where you can pick peaches and plums near Toronto.

About two hours away from Toronto, this Vineland Station farm allows you to pick your own peaches and plums, and they grow other stone fruit like nectarines, cherries and apricots too.

Niagara-on-the-Lake has this farm where peaches and plums can be picked, and there are also cherries, nectarines and grapes. It only takes around two hours to get there.

From late July through August, peaches and a few varieties of plums can be picked at this farm in Lincoln run by the same family for over 200 years.

Located in Winona (near Hamilton), this farm is an easy drive from Toronto and can be relied on for fruit picking in the summer.

This farm in the pretty Port Stanley area is home to a family farm on 155 acres where you can pick your own peaches and strawberries in the summer.

Located barely an hour from Toronto in Grimsby, pick your own fresh peaches at this farm that’s been around (as the name implies) for hundreds of years.

You can pick plums in late summer as well as lots of other fruits, veg, berries and even flowers at this Milton farm just a little over an hour from Toronto.

This Clarksburg farm is conveniently located near the tourist-y Blue Mountains, and grows plums in the summer as well as apples and pears.

Pick your own yellow and blue plums at this farm in Lincoln about an hour and a half from Toronto, starting in July.

Though the specialty of this Halton Hills orchard may be apples, there are also a couple varieties of plums available to pick.