Mcdonalds fish and chips

McDonald's is launching fish and chips in Toronto

Brace yourselves, culinary purists: Starting tomorrow, May 14, McDonald's Canada will have fish & chips on its menu across the entire country.

And no, the dish won't just be a Filet-O-Fish patty on top of some shoestring fries (but can you blame a girl's brain for going there?)

Mickey Dees is officially rolling out both fish & chips and a new Nanaimo bar McFlurry as part of a "Great Canadian Taste" promotion that's set to run from May 14 until at least June 17.

The fast food juggernaut promises that the promotion will be available in all Canadian markets, though prices may vary based on where you live.

Flyers sent out in Ontario last week suggest that while the "chips" part of the dish will indeed be regular McFries, the "fish" will be made with 100 per cent Atlantic Haddock.

McDonald's tested the concept successfully last summer in Atlantic Canada, where each Fish and Chips Meal came with fries, tartar dipping sauce and two pieces of fish  "coated with a golden, crunchy batter."

Many in Toronto and elsewhere around the country were thrilled to learn the news via their own mailboxes.

Some people are a bit hesitant about the idea...

Others are flat-out disgusted.

For the most part, however, McFans are quite excited (or at least curious) to try the company's take on an east coast favourite.

Whatever your take, McFish & Chips — something that few people probably ever asked for — will be available everywhere in Canada starting tomorrow.

McPizza, on the other hand, remains tragically archived.

