You can soon eat Filipino kamayan feasts under a Toronto highway

Summer is the season for eating with your hands, so it's appropriate that the Bentway is hosting two kamayan feasts in the coming months.

Filipino kamayan feasts typically entail eating large quantities of meat and seafood on top of mountains of garlic rice laid out on banana leaves. 

Two Pinoy Kamayan Dinners will be hosted by Filipino chef Erwin Joaquin of Big E Hawaiian Grinds, and take place on July 11 and August 8. 

They're part of a summer-long event series put on with The Depanneur called Communal Table, which will also feature a farm-to-table dinner by Jamie Kennedy, Indigenous food from Pow Wow Cafe and Syrian eats by Newcomer Kitchen.

Hector Vasquez at Tinuno

