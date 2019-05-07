The cafe that brought the unicorn latte to Toronto has shut down

After three years in Chinatown, CutiePie Cupcakes is closing its hot pink shop for good.

The owners of the cupcake store, whose entire menu of treats basically looks like a rainbow exploded all over it, announced on Instagram a few days ago that they had closed the Spadina location for good.

"Big thanks to everyone who has been part of our amazing Unicorn adventure up until now," said the post.

CutiePie has best been known as the store brightening up everyone's Instagram feed with their signature unicorn latte: a multi-coloured monster of a drink decked out with mini cupcakes and sprinkles.

They've been baking up their adorable goods since 2009, but they've only been scooping out rainbow cones and serving Whoopie pies out of their Spadina store since 2016.

There’s some good news at the end of this rainbow, though: according to CutiePie, there will be a "new, wonderful dessert spot" replacing them on Spadina soon — enough time to get those cavities filled.