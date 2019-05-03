Popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain Tiger Sugar opening first Toronto location

If you're a fan of brown sugary boba, get ready for the arrival of Tiger Sugar: a bubble tea brand that's already popular in Taiwan.

The store has announced it'll be opening its first Canadian location with a new store at 348 Yonge St.

It plans to open sometime at the end of May, meaning it'll only be a few more weeks until Torontonians can try Tiger Sugar's housemade brown sugar syrup.

The brand boasts preservative-free tapioca made fresh every four hours, using condensed milk and cream to create a cool, tiger-stripe-looking effect (hence the name).

The last few months has seen the brand explode with locations outside of Taiwan, launching in cities like Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul, where it's already been co-signed by numerous K-pop artists.

Apparently those openings drew line ups of people who waited hours to get a cup.