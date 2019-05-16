Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
akimitsu toronto

Toronto is getting its first restaurant dedicated to tempura bowls

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Tendon might sound off-putting at first to English speakers, but it's basically Japanese for delicious tempura rice bowls!

We'll be getting a lot more of those soon at Akitmitsu, a Japanese brand that’s opening a Toronto location in the same spot as Konjiki's downtown location at 41 Elm within a few weeks’ time. However, some of their food was available to help launch the new ramen shop.

The Akimitsu brand is just as revered for their tempura donburi as Konjiki is for their ramen, chef Akimitsu Tanihara the head of a 128-year-old tendon restaurant in Japan.

Rigorous research and development has even earned him the King of Tempura Bowl gold award from 2014 - 2018.

The brand has over 20 locations in five countries already, but this will be the very first in North America. The menu will also feature items exclusive to Toronto.

Lead photo by

@akimitsu_canada

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Limon, Elvy and Flo, Best Istanbul, GarfieldEATS, Kibo

Toronto is getting its first restaurant dedicated to tempura bowls

Toronto's favourite gluten-free bakery is opening a new location

Tim Hortons is testing Beyond Meat vegan breakfast sandwiches in Toronto

KFC chicken nacho hybrid chachos are now available in Toronto

You can now buy Game of Thrones Oreo cookies in Toronto

Ottawa bagel store Kettleman's is opening its first Toronto location

Halo Top is giving away free ice cream in Toronto this week