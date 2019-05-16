Toronto is getting its first restaurant dedicated to tempura bowls

Tendon might sound off-putting at first to English speakers, but it's basically Japanese for delicious tempura rice bowls!

We'll be getting a lot more of those soon at Akitmitsu, a Japanese brand that’s opening a Toronto location in the same spot as Konjiki's downtown location at 41 Elm within a few weeks’ time. However, some of their food was available to help launch the new ramen shop.

The Akimitsu brand is just as revered for their tempura donburi as Konjiki is for their ramen, chef Akimitsu Tanihara the head of a 128-year-old tendon restaurant in Japan.

Rigorous research and development has even earned him the King of Tempura Bowl gold award from 2014 - 2018.

The brand has over 20 locations in five countries already, but this will be the very first in North America. The menu will also feature items exclusive to Toronto.