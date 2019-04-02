Popular Toronto brunch spot Lisa Marie is closing

One of the best places on Queen Street West for stacks of pancakes and hulking burgers is calling it quits.

After six years, Lisa Marie—the restaurant from Chef Matt Basile's food brand Fidel Gastro—will be closing on April 14.

"This decision was an incredibly difficult one, but after 6 years of putting everything into one project, the time has come to pivot that energy into different places," wrote Basile in an Instagram post this morning.

"We never even planned on opening a restaurant, and inevitability became part of the 5% on Queen Street that survived beyond 2 years."

According to Basile (who also hosts Rebel Without a Kitchen on Netflix), Fidel Gastro will continue to expand as a food truck and catering company.

There's also a new project in the works in collaboration with husband-and-wife duo Natasha Joifman, founder of PR firm NKPR, and Anthony Mantella. What the new endeavour will be has yet to be announced.

"I can't share the specifics of the project just yet, but I can say it will be our biggest to date as it combines experiential food marketing, tech and digital content, and packaged goods around some our most popular items (cough, cough pad Thai fries)."

Lisa Marie will continue regular service until Monday, when it switches to solely serving brunch from morning until night.